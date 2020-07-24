WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,076,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,593,100,000 after buying an additional 356,268 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,112,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,800,000 after buying an additional 77,226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,065,000 after buying an additional 265,764 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,797,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,526,000 after buying an additional 49,525 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,686,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,792,000 after buying an additional 124,135 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $93.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.80. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $109.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.09%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $104,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

