Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 5,168 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2020

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,168 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LW. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 196.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

LW stock opened at $68.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.70. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

