Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 5,168 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,168 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LW. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 196.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

LW stock opened at $68.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.70. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.