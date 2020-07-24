Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 33,902,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Cfra decreased their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

Shares of BAC opened at $24.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $212.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

