Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,516 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centurylink during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Centurylink by 83.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Centurylink by 82.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Centurylink by 134.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Centurylink by 346.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Centurylink alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTL opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11. Centurylink Inc has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Centurylink had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Centurylink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Centurylink from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Guggenheim upgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.32.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.