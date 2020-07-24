Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 5,780 Shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of BMC Stock worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMCH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in BMC Stock by 14.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BMC Stock by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BMC Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in BMC Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BMC Stock by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 10,906 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BMCH opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.84. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $31.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.23.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $920.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.13 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.00%. BMC Stock’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMCH. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub downgraded BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BMC Stock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on BMC Stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

