Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 11,304 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,304 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EIX. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $14,506,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.92 and a 200-day moving average of $62.62. Edison International has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.48.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 54.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Edison International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.