Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 852 Shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Bankshares were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $891,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $749,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Union Bankshares by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Union Bankshares by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 33,792 shares during the period.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AUB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

AUB stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.26. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $40.20.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03.

In other news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of Union Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $46,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 530,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of Union Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $141,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 505,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,930,248.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,034,700 in the last 90 days.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.