Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 14.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $110.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

NYSE RCL opened at $50.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06 and a beta of 2.50. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.75.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald Thompson purchased 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $1,064,800.00. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.