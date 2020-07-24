Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,566 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 204.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $37.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.90.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

