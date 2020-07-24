Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in ResMed by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 30.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 6.7% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its stake in ResMed by 18.7% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMD opened at $204.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.07. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $208.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $769.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.70 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total value of $950,650.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,322 shares in the company, valued at $21,894,676.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,245 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $197,693.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,409.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,046 shares of company stock worth $4,848,855. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.33.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

