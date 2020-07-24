Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 376,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,580,000 after purchasing an additional 25,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

KRC stock opened at $57.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Kilroy Realty Corp has a one year low of $45.96 and a one year high of $88.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.40.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.62). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

KRC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

