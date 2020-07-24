Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $942,000 Holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of NuStar Energy worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $573,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

NS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $33.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. NuStar Energy L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $392.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

