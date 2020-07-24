Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $955,000 Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $3,226,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP David T. Howton sold 105,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $17,963,247.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,842.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $753,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,122 shares of company stock worth $22,954,247. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.65.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $161.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 8.31. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $175.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.86 and its 200-day moving average is $130.10.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

