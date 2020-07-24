Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) to “Hold”

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Palomar have outperformed the industry in a year's time. The company is well-poised on solid revenue growth and balance sheet. Focus on new business, strong premium retention rates for existing business, and renewals of existing policies bode well. Net investment income is expected to continue to improve on the back of higher average balance of investments. Higher return on equity indicates efficient utilization of shareholders’ value. Based on operational excellence, Palomar Holdings estimates 2020 adjusted net income between $50.5 million and $53 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 33% to 40%, despite high degree of uncertainty due to the pandemic. However, exposure to catastrophe losses induces underwriting volatility. Increase in costs due to higher acquisition costs, and net losses can strain margin expansion.”

PLMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub lowered Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Palomar from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $84.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.16. Palomar has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $94.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89 and a beta of -0.10.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.72 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 28.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Palomar will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,427,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew T. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $198,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,267,224.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,206,692 shares of company stock valued at $74,916,666. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,289,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,977,000 after purchasing an additional 390,083 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 906,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,769,000 after acquiring an additional 134,244 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 568,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,041,000 after acquiring an additional 199,687 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 557,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,395,000 after acquiring an additional 195,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 553,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,167,000 after acquiring an additional 142,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

