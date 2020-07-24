Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Price Target to $4.50

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87. The company has a market cap of $194.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.01.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $90.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.74 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, CEO Jay H. Shah acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 464,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,766,125.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Neil H. Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 493,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,082.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 90,422 shares of company stock valued at $477,175. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 74,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 37,140.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 23,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

