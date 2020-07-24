BidaskClub Downgrades Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) to Strong Sell

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Kearny Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

KRNY stock opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.67. Kearny Financial has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $43.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 15.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kearny Financial will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

