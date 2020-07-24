Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 60.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.05. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $30.61.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.74% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 3.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3,944.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,922,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,996,000 after buying an additional 2,849,795 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 115.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

