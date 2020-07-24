Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Price Target to $9.00

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $958.31 million, a PE ratio of 430.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.67). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XHR. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 261.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

