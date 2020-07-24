$1.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) to post earnings of $1.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.17. CVS Health also reported earnings per share of $1.89 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year earnings of $7.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.35.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,665,010,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,039,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,324,819,000 after purchasing an additional 251,722 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,743,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,838,162,000 after purchasing an additional 444,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,245,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,139,748,000 after purchasing an additional 577,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.85. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

