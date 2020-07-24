Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is ($0.03). Walt Disney reported earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 131.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $3.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 53.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock opened at $118.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Walt Disney has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

