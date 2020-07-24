Zacks: Analysts Expect Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) to Announce $1.24 EPS

Brokerages expect that Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Mallinckrodt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.51. Mallinckrodt reported earnings per share of $2.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 51%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mallinckrodt will report full year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $5.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mallinckrodt.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $665.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.07 million. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 39.56% and a positive return on equity of 29.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS.

MNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mallinckrodt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MNK opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $197.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.16, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 3.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34. Mallinckrodt has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mallinckrodt (MNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.