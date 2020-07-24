Analysts Expect Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Will Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.47. Life Storage posted earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.62). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $146.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LSI shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Life Storage in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Life Storage from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Life Storage from $115.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.09.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $94.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.96. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $67.31 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.16%.

In other news, Director David L. Rogers sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,269,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,441,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Life Storage by 26,500.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

