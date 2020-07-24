Brokerages Expect Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Will Post Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) to report $1.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69. Accenture posted earnings per share of $1.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year earnings of $7.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.59 to $7.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.44.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total value of $250,146.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,385,932.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,429 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,720 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Accenture by 1.1% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Accenture by 47.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 3.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.8% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $222.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.25. Accenture has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $225.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

