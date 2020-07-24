-$1.02 EPS Expected for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will post ($1.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.18). Clovis Oncology posted earnings of ($2.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($4.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.86) to ($3.91). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($1.46). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28). The business had revenue of $42.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.80 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLVS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLVS. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLVS stock opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $17.37.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

