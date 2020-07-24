ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ABIOMED’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.05. ABIOMED reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 79%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ABIOMED will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $5.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ABIOMED.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). ABIOMED had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $206.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

ABMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ABIOMED from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research lowered ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ABIOMED currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.40.

Shares of ABMD opened at $294.57 on Tuesday. ABIOMED has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $301.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.80, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.78 and a 200 day moving average of $193.33.

In other news, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $2,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 60.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

