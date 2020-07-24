SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.83.

SPXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut SPX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of SPX in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of SPX from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

In related news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 18,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $776,449.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 16,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $738,399.75. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the second quarter worth about $21,638,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX by 561.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 536,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,293,000 after buying an additional 455,355 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter worth about $22,550,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SPX by 59.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 890,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,066,000 after buying an additional 330,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX by 24.0% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,911,000 after buying an additional 218,911 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average of $41.33. SPX has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $53.76.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.43 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SPX will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

