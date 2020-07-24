National (NASDAQ:NHLD) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.97

National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and traded as low as $1.90. National shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 1,200 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 million, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09.

National (NASDAQ:NHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.53 million during the quarter. National had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 1.10%.

In other National news, major shareholder Daniel Asher purchased 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $37,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 36,702 shares of company stock valued at $67,114. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About National (NASDAQ:NHLD)

National Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through two segment: Brokerage and Advisory Services and Tax and Accounting Services. The Brokerage and Advisory Services segment offers mortgage brokerage solutions and insurance products. The Tax and Accounting Services segment includes tax preparation and accounting services.

