Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.09

Shares of Pinetree Capital Ltd (TSE:PNP) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and traded as low as $1.09. Pinetree Capital shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 5,868 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 million and a P/E ratio of -6.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a current ratio of 21.07.

Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage, emerging growth and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in all the sector with focus on technology. Pinetree Capital Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

