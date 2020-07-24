Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.76

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and traded as low as $3.65. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 95,592 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TD Securities upgraded Slate Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.01, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

