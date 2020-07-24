Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.21

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.21 and traded as low as $20.21. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $20.43, with a volume of 22,800 shares trading hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.51.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.
Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSE:VBF)
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Featured Story: Trading on Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.