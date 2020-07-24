Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.21

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.21 and traded as low as $20.21. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $20.43, with a volume of 22,800 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 1,910.1% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

