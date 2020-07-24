Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HBCP shares. Raymond James lowered Home Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of Home Bancorp stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average is $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $232.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $40.80.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $24.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.36 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 18.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

