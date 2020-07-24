Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.58.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

In related news, CEO Raul Vazquez purchased 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $116,759.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,042.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 6,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $52,410.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,814.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,264 shares of company stock valued at $110,004. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRT. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,517,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 702,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 112,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth $2,023,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 117.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 68,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 6,694.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 33,672 shares during the last quarter. 60.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $13.96 on Friday. Oportun Financial has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average of $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.67 million and a PE ratio of 12.46.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $163.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

