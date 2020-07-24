HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.34

HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.34 and traded as high as $6.55. HYPERA S A/S shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 32,815 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of HYPERA S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76.

HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. HYPERA S A/S had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $184.06 million during the quarter.

HYPERA S A/S

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. The company offers prescription medications under the Farmasa, Neo Química, and Luper brands; and over-the-counter medications comprising laxative, antacid, antispasmodic, topical antiseptic, topical, nasal decongestant, and other drugs under Gelol, Anapyon, Biotônico Fontoura, Epocler, Merthiolate, Tamarine, and Rinosoro brands.

