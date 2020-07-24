NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.59

NioCorp Developments Ltd (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and traded as high as $0.62. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 224,268 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NIOBF)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

