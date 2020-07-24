Jupiter US Smaller Companies (LON:JUS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $942.18

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2020

Shares of Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:JUS) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $942.18 and traded as low as $940.00. Jupiter US Smaller Companies shares last traded at $949.00, with a volume of 29,605 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 942.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 944.09. The stock has a market cap of $123.54 million and a PE ratio of 3.86.

In other news, insider Tina Soderlund-Boley purchased 1,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 974 ($11.99) per share, with a total value of £9,847.14 ($12,118.07).

About Jupiter US Smaller Companies (LON:JUS)

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. Its investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of quoted United States smaller and medium-sized companies. The Investment Adviser, Jupiter Asset Management Limited, takes a risk-averse approach to investment, emphasizing capital preservation.

