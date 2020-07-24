Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.69

Argonaut Gold Inc (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and traded as high as $1.97. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 255,076 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARNGF shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Argonaut Gold from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Sunday, July 5th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

