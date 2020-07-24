NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.80

NioCorp Developments Ltd (TSE:NB) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and traded as high as $0.83. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 140,855 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $190.30 million and a P/E ratio of -39.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.60, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01.

About NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

