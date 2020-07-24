Norman Broadbent (LON:NBB) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.41

Norman Broadbent Plc (LON:NBB)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and traded as low as $6.00. Norman Broadbent shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and a PE ratio of -8.13.

In other news, insider Stephen James Smith acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £3,500 ($4,307.16).

Norman Broadbent Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital consultancy company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides talent acquisition and advisory services, including board and executive search, senior interim management, leadership consulting and assessment, and mezzanine level search.

