PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.88

PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and traded as low as $2.61. PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 978 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $694.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24.

About PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PCFBY)

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 28, 2019, the company had a fleet of 217 ships, including 132 Handysize vessels, 83 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post Panamax vessels. It also offers ocean shipping services, shipping consulting and ship agency, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services, as well as issues convertible bonds.

