Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.14

Melco International Development Ltd (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and traded as low as $1.75. Melco International Development shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 7,500 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Melco International Development from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10.

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, Cambodia, the Philippines, and Cyprus. It operates through two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

