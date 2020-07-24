EP Global Opportunities Trust (LON:EPG) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $267.72

EP Global Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:EPG)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $267.72 and traded as low as $266.96. EP Global Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $271.00, with a volume of 17,937 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $109.32 million and a PE ratio of 14.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 267.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 270.96.

EP Global Opportunities Trust Company Profile (LON:EPG)

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

