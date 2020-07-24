John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt (LON:JLEN) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $119.21

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt (LON:JLEN)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.21 and traded as low as $119.00. John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt shares last traded at $119.00, with a volume of 306,584 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 119.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 116.51. The stock has a market cap of $656.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt’s payout ratio is presently 64.22%.

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited specializes in investments in environmental infrastructure including wind projects, water and waste management, solar projects and renewables in United Kingdom.

