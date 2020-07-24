Hrvst Enrg Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf (TSE:HPF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.40

Hrvst Enrg Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf (TSE:HPF)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and traded as low as $2.34. Hrvst Enrg Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 15,128 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.76.

Hrvst Enrg Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf Company Profile (TSE:HPF)

Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide Unitholders with monthly cash distributions; the opportunity for capital appreciation, and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning equity securities of the Company directly.

