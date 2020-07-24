Aena SME (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $141.86

Aena SME SA (OTCMKTS:ANNSF)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.86 and traded as low as $135.30. Aena SME shares last traded at $136.65, with a volume of 124 shares trading hands.

ANNSF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aena SME from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aena SME from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Aena SME from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aena SME in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aena SME in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.82.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

