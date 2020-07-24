American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.79

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.79 and traded as low as $23.40. American Business Bank shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 8,332 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $187.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average of $28.05.

Get American Business Bank alerts:

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter.

American Business Bank provides various banking and financial services to wholesalers, manufacturers, businesses, professionals, and non-profits in California. Its deposit products include checking, money market, savings, business demand deposit, business money market, special deposit, zero balance, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for American Business Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Business Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.