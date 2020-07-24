ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.15

Shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.15 and traded as low as $7.98. ATLANTIA SPA/ADR shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 5,120 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATASY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ATLANTIA SPA/ADR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get ATLANTIA SPA/ADR alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter.

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATASY)

Atlantia S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates 14,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for ATLANTIA SPA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATLANTIA SPA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.