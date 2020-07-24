Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.72

Repro-Med Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REPR) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and traded as low as $9.68. Repro-Med Systems shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 240,400 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 5.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Repro-Med Systems during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Repro-Med Systems during the first quarter worth $83,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Repro-Med Systems during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Repro-Med Systems during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repro-Med Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

