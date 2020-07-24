Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.12

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Endonovo Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:ENDV)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.09. Endonovo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 81,049 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51.

About Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV)

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc develops non-invasive electrocuetical devices for regenerative medicine. It is developing Electroceutical Therapy for the treatment of pain and post-surgical edema with a concentration on cosmetic surgeries, including breast augmentation, reduction and reconstruction surgery, rhinoplasty, and liposuction procedures.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Endonovo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endonovo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Norman Broadbent Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.41
Norman Broadbent Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.41
PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.88
PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.88
Melco International Development Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.14
Melco International Development Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.14
EP Global Opportunities Trust Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $267.72
EP Global Opportunities Trust Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $267.72
John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $119.21
John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $119.21
Hrvst Enrg Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.40
Hrvst Enrg Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.40


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report