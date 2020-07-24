Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.59

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and traded as low as $3.12. Tapinator shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 1,082 shares.

The company has a market cap of $2.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33.

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter.

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio includes approximately 300 mobile gaming titles, such as Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, and Crypto Trillionaire. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

