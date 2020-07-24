Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.40

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and traded as low as $2.30. Roadrunner Transportation Systems shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 3,368 shares traded.

RRTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $90.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) by 84.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,483 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload & Express Services (TES), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TES segment provides air and ground expedite, scheduled truckload, intermodal, temperature-controlled truckload, and other truckload and logistics services; and arranges the pickup and delivery of TES freight through its 35 TES service centers in the United States.

