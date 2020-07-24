Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.40

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and traded as low as $2.30. Roadrunner Transportation Systems shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 3,368 shares traded.
RRTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.
The company has a market capitalization of $90.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.53.
About Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS)
Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload & Express Services (TES), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TES segment provides air and ground expedite, scheduled truckload, intermodal, temperature-controlled truckload, and other truckload and logistics services; and arranges the pickup and delivery of TES freight through its 35 TES service centers in the United States.
